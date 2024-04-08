Atlas Arteria Announces 2024 AGM Details

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria Limited, a global toll road owner and operator, has announced the release of materials for its 2024 Annual General Meetings (AGMs) including the Chairs’ letter, Notices of Meeting, and a Proxy Form, all accessible on their website. The company, which holds significant stakes in toll road networks across France, the United States, and Germany, focuses on long-term value creation and community benefits such as reduced travel time and emissions.

