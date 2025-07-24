Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Atlantic Union Bankshares ( (AUB) ).

Atlantic Union Bankshares reported its second-quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting a net income of $16.8 million and adjusted operating earnings of $135.1 million. The quarter was marked by the completion of the Sandy Spring Bancorp acquisition on April 1, 2025, which significantly increased the company’s assets and liabilities. The acquisition led to various financial adjustments, including merger-related costs and provisions for credit losses. The company also completed the sale of $2.0 billion in commercial real estate loans, generating a $15.7 million pre-tax gain. These activities reflect Atlantic Union’s strategic focus on sustainable growth and profitability, despite the initial costs associated with the merger.

Spark’s Take on AUB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AUB is a Outperform.

Atlantic Union Bankshares’ solid financial performance and strategic corporate events like the merger with Sandy Spring significantly contribute to its overall score. Positive technical indicators and a balanced valuation further support its strong position. However, economic uncertainties and increased loan loss provisions present some risks.

More about Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is a regional bank headquartered in the lower Mid-Atlantic, with operations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and a growing presence in North Carolina. The company has transformed from a Virginia community bank into the largest regional bank in its area, focusing on soundness, profitability, and growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,490,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.8B

