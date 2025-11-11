Atlantic Sapphire to Release Q3 2025 Operational Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Atlantic Sapphire ( (AASZF) ) just unveiled an update.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA is set to release its Q3 2025 Operational Update on November 18, 2025, followed by a digital presentation and Q&A session. This update is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s operational progress and future plans, particularly its expansion efforts in the US, which aim to significantly boost production capacity.

More about Atlantic Sapphire

Atlantic Sapphire is a company pioneering land-raised salmon farming through its Bluehouse® technology. The company focuses on transforming protein production globally, with operations in Denmark and the US. It holds permits and patents for its facility in Homestead, Florida, aiming to scale up production to meet consumer demand. The company completed its first commercial harvest in the US in 2020 and is expanding to increase production capacity significantly.

YTD Price Performance: -60.18%

Average Trading Volume: 66,072

Current Market Cap: NOK258.6M

