ATIF Holdings Enters Securities Purchase Agreement

ATIF Holdings ( (ZBAI) ) has shared an update.
On July 15, 2025, ATIF Holdings Limited entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell 5,434,782 Class A ordinary shares to non-U.S. investors for approximately $2 million. The proceeds from this offering will be used for the company’s working capital, including planned blockchain and cryptocurrency mining operations, and other corporate purposes.
More about ATIF Holdings
Average Trading Volume: 3,540,912
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $9.2M
