ATIF Holdings Enters Securities Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ATIF Holdings ( (ZBAI) ) has shared an update.

On July 15, 2025, ATIF Holdings Limited entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell 5,434,782 Class A ordinary shares to non-U.S. investors for approximately $2 million. The proceeds from this offering will be used for the company’s working capital, including planned blockchain and cryptocurrency mining operations, and other corporate purposes.

More about ATIF Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 3,540,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.2M

For an in-depth examination of ZBAI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue