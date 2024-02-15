Athena Silver Reports Successful Geophysical Survey at Crow Springs

Athena Silver Corporation (AHNR) has released an update.

Athena Gold Corporation has announced the successful completion of a geophysical survey at its wholly-owned Crow Springs Project near Tonopah, Nevada. This exploration update is likely to catch the eye of investors and market watchers, signaling potential progress in the company’s resource development efforts. The details of the press release accompanying this announcement are not considered legally filed, but are provided for informational purposes to the public and shareholders.

