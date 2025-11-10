Athena Gold Reports High-Grade Discoveries at Excelsior Springs Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Athena Gold ( (TSE:ATHA) ) is now available.

Athena Gold Corporation announced significant exploration updates from its Excelsior Springs project in Nevada, where Mammoth Minerals Limited has reported high-grade polymetallic sampling results from the Blue Dick Trend, extending the zone to a 2.9 km strike. The findings include high concentrations of silver, gold, copper, and antimony, indicating potential for further development and strengthening Athena’s position in the mineral exploration industry. The project is undergoing additional analysis and mapping to refine exploration targets, with diamond drilling continuing across the Buster Gold Trend.

More about Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation is engaged in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. The company focuses on locating and developing precious and base metal properties across North America. Athena’s notable projects include the Laird Lake project in Ontario and the Excelsior Springs project in Nevada, which is under an earn-in option with Mammoth Minerals Limited.

YTD Price Performance: 27.27%

Average Trading Volume: 221,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$13.64M

