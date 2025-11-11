Athena Gold Expands Landholding at Excelsior Springs Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Athena Gold ( (TSE:ATHA) ) has shared an update.

Athena Gold Corporation has announced a significant expansion of its landholding at the Excelsior Springs Project in Nevada, with Mammoth Minerals Limited increasing the area by 340% through direct staking. This expansion includes multiple mineralized occurrences such as gold, tungsten, antimony, and copper, which are being actively evaluated. The strategic increase allows Athena to benefit from a 20% carried interest and a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty, enhancing its position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation is involved in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets, focusing on locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties. The company conducts exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America.

Average Trading Volume: 217,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$13.64M

See more data about ATHA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue