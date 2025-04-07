ATHA Energy Corp. Amends Private Placement to Boost Uranium Exploration

Atha Energy Corp. ( (TSE:SASK) ) has issued an announcement.

ATHA Energy Corp. has amended the terms of its brokered ‘best efforts’ private placement to raise up to C$10,000,000. The offering includes flow-through common shares and charity flow-through shares, with proceeds intended to advance exploration and development of the Angilak project and other exploration-stage projects. The offering is expected to close on April 22, 2025, pending necessary approvals. This move is anticipated to bolster ATHA’s exploration capabilities and strengthen its position in the uranium industry, potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased project development and exploration activities.

Atha Energy Corp.’s revenue growth is overshadowed by profitability challenges and poor cash flow stability. The strong balance sheet provides some financial stability. Technical indicators show weak momentum, while the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio.

ATHA Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets to support a clean energy future. The company boasts a strategically balanced portfolio with three 100%-owned post-discovery uranium projects, including the Angilak Project in Nunavut, CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the GMZ high-grade uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin. ATHA holds the largest prospective exploration land package in prominent uranium discovery basins and a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

