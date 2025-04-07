ATHA Energy Corp. Amends Private Placement to Boost Uranium Exploration

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

ATHA Energy Corp. Amends Private Placement to Boost Uranium Exploration

Story Highlights
ATHA Energy Corp. Amends Private Placement to Boost Uranium Exploration

Atha Energy Corp. ( (TSE:SASK) ) has issued an announcement.

ATHA Energy Corp. has amended the terms of its brokered ‘best efforts’ private placement to raise up to C$10,000,000. The offering includes flow-through common shares and charity flow-through shares, with proceeds intended to advance exploration and development of the Angilak project and other exploration-stage projects. The offering is expected to close on April 22, 2025, pending necessary approvals. This move is anticipated to bolster ATHA’s exploration capabilities and strengthen its position in the uranium industry, potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased project development and exploration activities.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SASK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, (TSE:SASK) is a Neutral.

Atha Energy Corp.’s revenue growth is overshadowed by profitability challenges and poor cash flow stability. The strong balance sheet provides some financial stability. Technical indicators show weak momentum, while the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio.

To see Spark’s full report on (TSE:SASK) stock, click here.

More about Atha Energy Corp.

ATHA Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets to support a clean energy future. The company boasts a strategically balanced portfolio with three 100%-owned post-discovery uranium projects, including the Angilak Project in Nunavut, CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the GMZ high-grade uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin. ATHA holds the largest prospective exploration land package in prominent uranium discovery basins and a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -40.48%

Average Trading Volume: 279,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For an in-depth examination of SASK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential