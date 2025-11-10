Aterian PLC Expands Share Capital with New Equity Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Aterian PLC ( (GB:ATN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aterian PLC has announced the issuance of 300,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of warrants by holders at a price of 32.5 pence per share. This move will increase the company’s total issued share capital to 15,588,544 ordinary shares, impacting the voting rights and shareholding calculations for stakeholders under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Aterian PLC

Aterian PLC is a company focused on the exploration and development of critical minerals in Africa. It operates within the mining industry, concentrating on discovering and developing mineral resources essential for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 22,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.81M

