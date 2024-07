Atea ASA (ATAZF) has released an update.

Atea ASA, a leading IT infrastructure provider in the Nordic and Baltic regions, will unveil its second quarter 2024 financial results on July 12, 2024, at an event in Oslo, Norway. Following the presentation, updates on the company’s business will be provided, with all materials accessible online for stakeholders.

