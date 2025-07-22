Asymchem Laboratories Revises Proxy Form for 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6821) ) is now available.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced a clarification regarding the proxy form for its second extraordinary general meeting of 2025. The company has revised the original proxy form to include modifications for cumulative voting on certain resolutions, ensuring clarity for shareholders. The revised proxy form will be available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website and sent to shareholders, replacing the original form which is now void.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6821) stock is a Buy with a HK$55.23 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6821 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 895,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$36.97B

