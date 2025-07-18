Asymchem Laboratories Revises Audit Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6821) ) is now available.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. has revised the terms of reference for its Audit Committee under the Board of Directors as of July 2025. This revision may impact the company’s governance and oversight processes, potentially affecting stakeholders by enhancing the committee’s duties and authorities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6821) stock is a Buy with a HK$55.23 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6821 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 897,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$36.12B

For an in-depth examination of 6821 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue