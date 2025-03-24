ASX Queries Doctor Care Anywhere on Unusual Trading Activity

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh ( (AU:DOC) ) has provided an announcement.

The ASX has queried Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC about a notable increase in the price and trading volume of its securities between March 17 and March 21, 2025. The ASX is seeking clarification on whether there is undisclosed information that could explain this trading activity, and has requested the company to confirm compliance with listing rules and provide any necessary disclosures.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC operates in the healthcare industry, providing telehealth services that focus on virtual consultations and healthcare management solutions.

