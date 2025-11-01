Asure Software’s Financial Stability at Risk Amid Debt Challenges and Uncertain Cash Flow

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Asure Software Inc. faces significant business risk due to its reliance on future performance to manage its existing indebtedness, including obligations under its Credit, Security and Guaranty Agreement with MidCap Financial Trust. The company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service its debt and support growth strategies is uncertain and may necessitate asset sales, debt restructuring, or raising equity capital under potentially unfavorable terms. Failure to refinance or meet debt obligations could lead to default, allowing creditors to demand immediate repayment, thereby straining Asure’s financial stability. This situation underscores the vulnerability of Asure Software to economic, financial, and competitive factors beyond its control.

