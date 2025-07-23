ASUR Reports Mixed 2Q25 Results with Revenue Growth Despite Passenger Traffic Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( (ASR) ) has issued an update.

On July 22, 2025, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a mixed performance across its operations. The company reported a slight decline of 0.1% in total passenger traffic year-over-year, with a 1.7% decrease in Mexico, a 3.2% increase in Puerto Rico, and a 1.0% increase in Colombia. Financially, ASUR saw a 17.9% increase in revenues to Ps.8,715.4 million, although its net income fell by 39.9% to Ps.2,270.2 million. The company also distributed a cash dividend following shareholder approval, with further payments scheduled for later in the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (ASR) stock is a Hold with a $305.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock, see the ASR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ASR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ASR is a Outperform.

ASR achieves a strong overall stock score driven by its solid financial performance and attractive valuation. The company has demonstrated robust revenue growth and profitability, supported by a high dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest caution with potential short-term weakness, and operational challenges in Mexico could impact future momentum.

More about Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a prominent international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. These include nine airports in southeast Mexico, such as Cancun Airport, a major tourist destination, and six airports in northern Colombia. ASUR also holds a 60% joint venture in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, which operates in Puerto Rico.

Average Trading Volume: 87,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.1B

