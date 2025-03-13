ASUR Announces Shareholders’ Meeting to Discuss Financial Reports and Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( (ASR) ) has issued an announcement.

On March 13, 2025, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste announced its General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for April 23, 2025. The meeting will address several key issues, including the approval of financial reports for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and proposals for dividend payments. The agenda also includes the ratification of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer’s administration for the fiscal year 2024. This meeting is crucial for ASUR as it outlines the company’s financial strategies and governance decisions, impacting stakeholders and potentially influencing its market position.

More about Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a prominent international airport operator managing 16 airports across the Americas. This includes nine airports in southeast Mexico, such as Cancun Airport, and six in northern Colombia, including Medellin International Airport. ASUR also holds a 60% stake in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, which operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa and the NYSE.

YTD Price Performance: -0.19%

Average Trading Volume: 50,598

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $7.71B

See more insights into ASR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com