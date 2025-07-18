Astute Metals NL Issues New Shares Following Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Astro Resources NL ( (AU:ASE) ) has provided an announcement.

Astute Metals NL, a company listed on the ASX under the ticker ASE, announced the issuance of 9,464 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of listed options. This issuance was conducted without a disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act, and the company has complied with relevant provisions of the Act. The announcement, authorized by the company secretary, indicates that there is no excluded information required to be disclosed.

Average Trading Volume: 287,982

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.22M

