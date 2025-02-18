Astro Resources NL Announces Suspension of ASEO Options Trading

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Astro Resources NL ( (AU:ASE) ) has shared an update.

Astro Resources NL has announced the suspension of its options trading under the security class code ASEO on the ASX, pending confirmation of quotation conditions. This suspension is specific to ASEO and does not affect any other securities of Astro Resources NL, reflecting a targeted compliance measure.

More about Astro Resources NL

YTD Price Performance: 3.57%

Average Trading Volume: 473,152

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.64M

