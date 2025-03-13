Astrea S.r.l. Announces Voluntary Public Purchase Offer for Bifire S.p.A.

Bifire S.p.A. ( (IT:FIRE) ) just unveiled an update.
Astrea S.r.l. has announced a voluntary public purchase offer for all ordinary shares of Bifire S.p.A., aiming to delist the company from Euronext Growth Milan. The offer includes a premium on recent share prices and is structured to avoid the need for regulatory approval due to its size, with the offer document to be published voluntarily for transparency.
More about Bifire S.p.A.
YTD Price Performance: -4.98%
Average Trading Volume: 6,198
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: €40.14M
