Astrea S.r.l. Announces Voluntary Public Purchase Offer for Bifire S.p.A.

Bifire S.p.A. ( (IT:FIRE) ) just unveiled an update.

Astrea S.r.l. has announced a voluntary public purchase offer for all ordinary shares of Bifire S.p.A., aiming to delist the company from Euronext Growth Milan. The offer includes a premium on recent share prices and is structured to avoid the need for regulatory approval due to its size, with the offer document to be published voluntarily for transparency.

More about Bifire S.p.A.

YTD Price Performance: -4.98%

Average Trading Volume: 6,198

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €40.14M

Learn more about FIRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com