AstraZeneca’s Real-World Study on Dapagliflozin: Implications for Heart Failure Treatment

AstraZeneca announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca is conducting a real-world study titled ‘Early Treatment of Heart Failure: a Non-interventional Study Program of Patients With Heart Failure and Initiated on Dapagliflozin (EVOLUTION-HF DEallEF)’ in Germany. The study aims to evaluate the use of dapagliflozin, a drug recently approved by the European Commission for heart failure treatment, in real-world settings. This research is significant as it seeks to understand treatment patterns, symptom impact, and healthcare utilization among heart failure patients.

The intervention being tested is dapagliflozin, a medication intended to treat heart failure regardless of ejection fraction and diabetes status. It is being observed in patients with different ejection fractions: preserved (HFpEF), mildly reduced (HFmrEF), and reduced (HFrEF).

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It does not involve any masking or allocation, focusing primarily on understanding real-world outcomes and treatment effectiveness.

The study began on April 25, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

The study’s findings could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by providing insights into dapagliflozin’s effectiveness, potentially boosting investor confidence. As the heart failure treatment market is competitive, positive results could strengthen AstraZeneca’s position against competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

