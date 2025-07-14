AstraZeneca’s Real-World Study on Acalabrutinib in Romania: Key Insights for Investors

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca is conducting a study titled ‘Observational, Secondary Data Collection Study to Describe Acalabrutinib Treatment Outcomes in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients in Real-life Setting in Romania.’ The study aims to evaluate the outcomes of acalabrutinib treatment in Romanian patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), focusing on time to treatment discontinuation and other clinical characteristics.

The study investigates the use of acalabrutinib, a drug approved by the European Medicines Agency for CLL treatment. This non-interventional study collects retrospective data from patients who have been routinely initiated on acalabrutinib between January 2023 and December 2024.

This observational study employs a cohort model with a retrospective time perspective, focusing on real-world data collection to understand treatment patterns and outcomes. The study does not involve any allocation or masking, as it is primarily observational.

The study began on December 13, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates extending over three years. The most recent update was submitted on July 11, 2025, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

This study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by providing insights into the real-world effectiveness of acalabrutinib, potentially impacting investor sentiment positively. It also positions AstraZeneca competitively within the CLL treatment market, where real-world data is increasingly valued.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

