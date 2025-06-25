AstraZeneca’s Promising Study on Novel Treatments for Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

AstraZeneca is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase IB/II, 2-stage, Open-label, Multicenter Study to Determine the Efficacy and Safety of Durvalumab (MEDI4736) + Paclitaxel and Durvalumab (MEDI4736) in Combination With Novel Oncology Therapies With or Without Paclitaxel for First-line Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of durvalumab combined with other oncology therapies for treating metastatic triple negative breast cancer, a challenging cancer type with limited treatment options.

The study tests several combinations of drugs, including durvalumab with paclitaxel, capivasertib, oleclumab, trastuzumab deruxtecan, and datopotamab deruxtecan. These combinations are intended to enhance the immune response against cancer cells.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating the safety and efficacy of the drug combinations.

The study began on December 21, 2018, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on June 24, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in the trial.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance by potentially expanding its oncology portfolio and strengthening its market position. Positive results may boost investor confidence, especially in the competitive oncology sector where innovation is crucial.

The study is active but not recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue