AstraZeneca’s Promising Phase III Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer: What Investors Need to Know

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled ‘Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (T-DXd) With or Without Pertuzumab Versus Taxane, Trastuzumab and Pertuzumab in HER2-positive Metastatic Breast Cancer (DESTINY-Breast09)’. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of trastuzumab deruxtecan, alone or with pertuzumab, compared to the standard treatment in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. The primary goal is to determine if the new treatment can extend patients’ lives or delay cancer progression.

The study tests trastuzumab deruxtecan, a drug administered intravenously, either alone or with pertuzumab, against the current standard care involving taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab. This intervention targets improving survival rates and quality of life for patients.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model with three arms. It is open-label for the control arm, with blinding in the experimental arms to maintain study integrity. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide a new first-line option for metastatic breast cancer.

The study commenced on April 26, 2021, with an active status but not recruiting. The last update was submitted on July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and timeline for potential results.

For investors, this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance, as successful results may lead to a new market-leading treatment for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. This could enhance AstraZeneca’s competitive position in the oncology sector, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

