AstraZeneca’s Promising NSCLC Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AstraZeneca is currently conducting a Phase I/II clinical study titled ‘A Study of AZD2936 Anti-TIGIT/Anti-PD-1 Bispecific Antibody in Participants With Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC.’ The study aims to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy of the experimental drug AZD2936, a bispecific antibody, in treating advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The intervention being tested is AZD2936, an anti-TIGIT/anti-PD-1 bispecific antibody administered intravenously. It is designed to target and inhibit specific proteins involved in cancer cell growth, offering a potential new treatment for NSCLC.

The study is interventional, non-randomized, and open-label, with a sequential intervention model. It includes five parts: dose escalation and multiple dose expansion phases, with the primary purpose of treatment. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered.

The study began on September 14, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

This update could positively impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful trial results may lead to a new treatment option for NSCLC, enhancing the company’s competitive position in the oncology market. Investors should monitor this study closely, as it could influence market dynamics and AstraZeneca’s valuation.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue