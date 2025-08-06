AstraZeneca’s Promising CKD Study: Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin vs. Dapagliflozin

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase III study titled ‘ZENITH High Proteinuria’ to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of a combined treatment of Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin compared to Dapagliflozin alone in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and high proteinuria. This study aims to provide insights into improved treatment options for CKD patients, potentially enhancing their quality of life and health outcomes.

The study tests two interventions: a combination drug Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin and Dapagliflozin alone. Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin is administered in fixed doses based on eGFR values to assess its effectiveness in reducing proteinuria compared to the standalone use of Dapagliflozin.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and employs quadruple masking, involving participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary goal is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the comparative benefits of the drug combinations.

The study commenced on November 7, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on August 5, 2025, indicating the study’s ongoing status.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence AstraZeneca’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if results show a clear advantage of the combination therapy. This development is crucial as it may set a new standard in CKD treatment, impacting competitors and the broader pharmaceutical industry.

The study is currently active but not recruiting, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue