AstraZeneca’s PRIMULA Lac Study: A Key Step in Anifrolumab’s Market Journey

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AstraZeneca’s latest clinical study, titled ‘PRIMULA Lac (Prospective Registry Investigating Maternal, Infant, and Lactation Outcomes in Anifrolumab Users),’ aims to assess the presence of the drug anifrolumab in breast milk and serum among lactating individuals. This study is significant as it fulfills the FDA’s post-marketing requirements, ensuring the safety and efficacy of anifrolumab for breastfeeding mothers and their infants.

The intervention being tested is anifrolumab, a human monoclonal antibody designed to treat systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) by targeting the type 1 interferon receptor. The study will evaluate the drug’s transfer to breast milk and its potential impact on breastfed infants.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group model and no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to gather comprehensive data on the drug’s presence in lactating individuals and their infants.

The study is currently recruiting, with an estimated start date of August 29, 2025. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be determined, but the last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

Market implications for AstraZeneca’s stock could be significant, as successful completion of this study may enhance investor confidence and solidify the company’s position in the SLE treatment market. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will likely monitor these developments closely, as they could influence market dynamics and regulatory standards.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue