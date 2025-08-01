AstraZeneca’s PRIMROSE Study: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca has launched a clinical study titled ‘PRIMROSE,’ aimed at evaluating AZD3470, a PRMT5 inhibitor, in patients with MTAP-deficient advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The study seeks to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of AZD3470 as a standalone treatment and in combination with other anticancer agents.

The intervention being tested is AZD3470, a novel drug designed as a potent and selective inhibitor of PRMT5, specifically targeting MTAP-deficient tumors. This drug is intended to provide a new treatment avenue for patients with these specific types of cancer.

The study follows an interventional, open-label design with a sequential intervention model. It includes multiple modules, starting with dose escalation and optimization phases, to evaluate the drug’s safety and effectiveness. The primary purpose of the study is treatment, with no masking involved.

The study officially began on January 18, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on July 31, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This study update could positively influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by showcasing the company’s commitment to innovative cancer treatments. Investors may view this as a strategic move to strengthen AstraZeneca’s position in the oncology market, potentially affecting competitor dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

