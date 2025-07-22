AstraZeneca’s Phase 4 Study on Tezepelumab: A Boost for Severe Asthma Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), Parexel International ((PRXL)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Parexel International, is conducting a Phase 4 clinical study titled ‘A Multicenter, Single-arm, Open-label, Post-Authorization, Phase 4 Effectiveness and Safety Study of Tezepelumab in Adult and Adolescent Participants With Severe Asthma Including Several Under-Studied Populations in the United States (PASSAGE)’. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of tezepelumab, a treatment for severe asthma, among adults and adolescents in the United States, focusing on under-studied populations.

The intervention being tested is tezepelumab, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection. It is intended to help manage severe asthma symptoms in patients who require medium to high doses of inhaled corticosteroids along with additional controllers.

The study employs an interventional design with a single-group model, where all participants receive the treatment. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused. Approximately 400 participants will be enrolled, receiving tezepelumab every four weeks over a 48-week period, followed by a four-week follow-up.

The study began on April 29, 2022, with an estimated completion date in July 2025. These dates are crucial as they guide the timeline for data collection and subsequent analysis, impacting future treatment options for asthma patients.

This study update could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance positively by reinforcing its commitment to addressing severe asthma, potentially boosting investor confidence. As tezepelumab addresses a significant medical need, it may also affect the competitive landscape in the asthma treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

