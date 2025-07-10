AstraZeneca’s Observational Study on Tezepelumab: A New Hope for Severe Asthma Patients

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AstraZeneca has initiated an observational study titled ‘Identify Attributes of Uncontrolled Severe Asthma Patients Treated With Tezepelumab: Italian Clinical Practice Study With the New Biologic Targeting TSLP.’ The study aims to gather data on the clinical profiles of patients with severe asthma treated with Tezepelumab in Italy, focusing on understanding the clinical response and disease management in various patient subgroups.

The intervention being tested is Tezepelumab, a biological treatment used as an add-on maintenance therapy for patients aged 12 and above with severe uncontrolled asthma, despite high-dose inhaled corticosteroids and long-acting β-agonists.

The study is designed as a retrospective, observational cohort study. It will include adolescent and adult patients who have received at least one dose of Tezepelumab between February 2024 and March 2025.

The study began on June 25, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 9, 2025, indicating the study is actively recruiting participants.

This study could potentially impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance positively by reinforcing its position in the severe asthma treatment market, particularly if the results demonstrate significant benefits of Tezepelumab. Investors should monitor this study’s progress, as positive outcomes could enhance AstraZeneca’s competitive edge in the biologics sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue