AstraZeneca’s New Trial: A Step Forward in Liver Fibrosis Treatment?

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase 1, open-label PET trial titled ‘A Phase 1, Open-label Positron Emission Tomography Trial to Assess Changes in Liver Uptake of [68Ga]Ga-FAPI-46 Following Oral Administration of Single Doses of AZD2389 to Patients With Advanced Liver Fibrosis (PECHORA).’ The study aims to investigate the effect of AZD2389 on FAP occupancy in the liver of patients with advanced liver fibrosis, which could provide significant insights into treatment efficacy for this condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The trial tests AZD2389, an oral drug designed to assess its impact on FAP occupancy in the liver. The study also involves PET scans using the radioligand [68Ga]Ga-FAPI-46 to measure changes in liver uptake.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential model with no masking, as it is open-label. The primary purpose is treatment, with participants receiving interventions based on prior milestones in the study.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 26, 2025, with the latest update submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: This study could impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance by potentially enhancing its portfolio in liver fibrosis treatment. Positive results might boost investor confidence, while the competitive landscape in liver disease treatments remains a factor to watch.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue