AstraZeneca’s New Study on Kidney Disease Drug Combo: What Investors Need to Know

AstraZeneca has launched a Phase II clinical study titled ‘A Study to Investigate the Effects of Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin Combination Compared to Dapagliflozin Alone in Adult Participants With Chronic Kidney Disease and High Proteinuria.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of a combination of zibotentan and dapagliflozin compared to dapagliflozin alone in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and high proteinuria. This research is significant as it could provide crucial data for the approval process of this innovative treatment in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The study tests two interventions: a fixed-dose combination of zibotentan and dapagliflozin, and dapagliflozin alone. These drugs are administered orally and are designed to improve kidney function and reduce proteinuria in CKD patients.

This interventional study is randomized, with a parallel assignment model and triple masking involving participants, care providers, and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the new drug combination’s effectiveness and safety.

The study began on May 7, 2025, with recruitment currently ongoing. The last update was submitted on August 14, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s competitive position in the CKD treatment market. Investors should monitor this study’s progress closely, considering the broader industry context and potential regulatory approvals.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

