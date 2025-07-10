AstraZeneca’s New Study on AZD2389: Implications for Hepatic Impairment Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca has launched a clinical study titled ‘A Single Dose, Non-Randomised, Open-Label, Parallel Group Study to Investigate the Effect of Hepatic Impairment on the Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Tolerability of AZD2389.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AZD2389 in individuals with varying degrees of liver function, including those with normal, mild, moderate, and potentially severe hepatic impairment. This research is significant as it could provide insights into the drug’s safety profile across different patient groups.

The intervention being tested is AZD2389, a drug administered as a single oral dose. Its purpose is to assess the pharmacokinetics and safety in participants with different levels of liver function.

The study is designed as an interventional, non-randomized, open-label trial with a parallel-group model. Participants are grouped based on their liver function, classified as normal, mild, moderate, or severe impairment. The primary focus is to gather data on the drug’s safety and tolerability.

The study began on February 4, 2025, with its latest update submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the timeline for data collection and analysis.

This update could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by potentially enhancing investor confidence if the drug demonstrates a favorable safety profile. The study’s outcomes might also impact the competitive landscape, particularly if AZD2389 shows promise in treating patients with hepatic impairment, a segment with limited options.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

