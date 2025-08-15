AstraZeneca’s New Study on Anifrolumab: What Investors Need to Know

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca has announced a new observational study titled ‘Anifrolumab Malignancy and Serious Infections Study.’ The study aims to assess the incidence of serious infections and malignancies in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients exposed to Anifrolumab compared to those receiving standard care. This research is significant as it seeks to understand the safety profile of Anifrolumab, a drug used to treat moderate to severe SLE.

The intervention being tested is Anifrolumab, a drug prescribed according to local practice, intended to evaluate its safety in terms of serious infections and malignancies among SLE patients.

The study is designed as a non-interventional, multi-country, post-authorization safety study. It follows a cohort observational model with a retrospective time perspective, focusing on comparing patient outcomes between those treated with Anifrolumab and those on standard care.

The study is set to start on November 28, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on August 12, 2025, indicating the study is in its preparatory phase.

This update could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance as it highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to drug safety and efficacy. Investors might view this as a positive step towards ensuring the long-term viability of Anifrolumab in the market. Competitors in the SLE treatment space will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

