AstraZeneca’s NeoCOAST-2 Study: A New Horizon in Lung Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Parexel International, announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Parexel International, is conducting a Phase II clinical study titled NeoCOAST-2 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various perioperative treatments in patients with resectable, early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study aims to improve treatment outcomes for NSCLC by testing combinations of Durvalumab with other agents such as Oleclumab, Monalizumab, AZD0171, Volrustomig, Rilvegostomig, and Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) alongside platinum-based chemotherapy.

The interventions being tested include several experimental drug combinations, notably Durvalumab, Oleclumab, Monalizumab, AZD0171, Volrustomig, Rilvegostomig, and Dato-DXd, all administered intravenously. These drugs are intended to enhance the efficacy of standard chemotherapy regimens in treating NSCLC.

The study follows an interventional, randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are allocated to different arms to receive specific drug combinations as neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapies.

The study began on April 14, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are yet to be announced, with the last update submitted on July 11, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of successful treatments.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance if the treatments prove effective. It also places AstraZeneca in a competitive position within the oncology sector, where advancements in NSCLC treatment are highly sought after.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

