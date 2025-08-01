AstraZeneca’s Latest Study on Asthma Inhalers: Key Insights for Investors

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca recently completed a clinical study titled ‘Randomized, DB, Crossover Study to Assess Bronchospasm Potentially Induced by HFO MDI vs. HFA MDI Propellant in Participants With Asthma Well/Partially Controlled on SABA With or Without Low-Dose ICS.’ The study aimed to evaluate the bronchospasm potential of HFO MDI compared to HFA MDI in asthma patients, focusing on changes in lung function and safety.

The study tested two interventions: HFO MDI, an experimental propellant, and HFA MDI, a reference propellant. Both were administered via metered dose inhalers to assess their impact on asthma control.

This was a randomized, double-blind, crossover study involving 52 participants, conducted over 37 days. It included two treatment periods with a washout phase in between, ensuring comprehensive evaluation of each intervention’s effects.

The study began on May 2, 2023, with primary results submitted by August 19, 2024, and the last update on July 29, 2025. These dates mark critical milestones in the study’s progression and data availability.

The completion of this study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to innovative asthma treatments. Positive results may enhance investor confidence, especially in a competitive respiratory treatment market.

The study is now completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

