AstraZeneca’s Latest Clinical Study on NSCLC: Key Insights for Investors

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled ‘Durvalumab With Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) vs Placebo With SBRT in Early Stage Unresected Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Patients/ Osimertinib Following SBRT in Patients With Early Stage Unresected NSCLC Harboring an EGFR Mutation.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Durvalumab combined with SBRT compared to a placebo in treating patients with early-stage, lymph-node-negative NSCLC. Additionally, it examines the effects of Osimertinib following SBRT in patients with an EGFR mutation, highlighting its potential significance in improving progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).

The interventions being tested include Durvalumab, a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody administered intravenously, and Osimertinib, an oral medication for patients with an EGFR mutation. Durvalumab is given every four weeks for up to 26 cycles, while Osimertinib is taken daily for up to 36 months.

The study employs a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind design with a parallel intervention model. It involves quadruple masking, ensuring that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the efficacy of the interventions.

Key dates for the study include its start on March 6, 2019, with the last update submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and timeline for potential results.

This study update could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance and investor sentiment positively, as successful results may enhance the company’s competitive position in the oncology market. The study’s focus on NSCLC, a significant area in cancer treatment, underscores its potential impact on the industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

