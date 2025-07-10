tiprankstipranks
AstraZeneca’s Latest Clinical Study: A New Hope for HER2-expressing Tumors

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, is conducting a Phase II study titled ‘DESTINY PanTumor03’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (T-DXd) as a monotherapy or in combination with other anti-cancer agents. The study focuses on patients with HER2-expressing tumors that are locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic and not eligible for curative therapy.

The study tests Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, an intravenous drug, alone or with Bevacizumab, targeting different HER2-expressing tumor types. The aim is to provide new treatment options for these challenging cancer cases.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model and is open-label, meaning both researchers and participants know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose is to explore treatment efficacy.

Key dates include the actual start date of February 18, 2024, with the latest update submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The update could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance their oncology portfolio. Investors should monitor competitor activities in the HER2-targeted therapy space for broader market implications.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

