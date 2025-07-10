AstraZeneca’s Innovative PET Study on Crohn’s Disease: Market Implications and Progress

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase Ib open-label study titled A Phase Ib Open Label Positron Emission Tomography Study to Assess Changes in Intestinal [11C]AZ14132516 Uptake Following Administration of Multiple Doses of AZD7798 to Patients With Crohn’s Disease. The study aims to evaluate the changes in intestinal uptake of the radioligand [11C]AZ14132516 after administering multiple doses of AZD7798 to patients with Crohn’s disease, a significant step in understanding treatment impacts on this chronic condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two drugs: AZD7798, administered to participants as per the study protocol, and [11C]AZ14132516, a radiopharmaceutical given in microdoses before each PET examination to track intestinal uptake changes.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a sequential intervention model without masking, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose is to assess treatment effects, focusing on changes in radioligand uptake in the intestines.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 16, 2024, with the latest update submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, indicating active research and potential upcoming results.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by showcasing the company’s commitment to innovative treatments for Crohn’s disease, potentially boosting investor confidence. As the study progresses, successful outcomes could position AstraZeneca favorably against competitors in the gastrointestinal treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue