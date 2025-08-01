AstraZeneca’s EVOLVE Study: Real-World Insights on Tezepelumab for Severe Asthma

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The EVOLVE Study, officially titled ‘The EVOLVE Study: A Prospective, Observational Study to Evaluate Patient-centered Outcomes Over 2 Years of Treatment With Tezepelumab in Real-life Clinical Practice in Greece,’ aims to assess the real-world effectiveness of tezepelumab for uncontrolled severe asthma. This study is significant as it seeks to provide real-world evidence that can guide treatment decisions and support regulatory processes.

Tezepelumab, a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody, targets thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) to address both Type 2 and non-Type 2 inflammatory pathways in severe asthma. The intervention is intended to improve asthma symptom control and overall patient outcomes.

The study is observational with a cohort model and a prospective time perspective. It involves 150 adult patients, with data collection at multiple intervals over two years. The primary goal is to evaluate asthma symptom control using the Asthma Control Questionnaire, alongside secondary outcomes like quality of life and lung function.

The study began on December 17, 2024, with a primary completion date set for two years later. The latest update was submitted on July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results.

This study could positively influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by demonstrating the long-term benefits of tezepelumab, potentially boosting investor confidence. In the competitive landscape of asthma treatments, real-world evidence can provide AstraZeneca a strategic advantage.

The EVOLVE Study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

