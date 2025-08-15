AstraZeneca’s EPIC-ATTR Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cardiomyopathy Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca has launched the EPIC-ATTR study, a Phase 3 clinical trial aimed at evaluating the efficacy of eplontersen in reducing transthyretin levels and assessing its long-term safety in Chinese patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. This study is significant as it targets a specific heart condition that can lead to severe cardiac issues, focusing on both hereditary and wild-type forms of the disease.

The study tests eplontersen, an experimental drug administered via subcutaneous injection every four weeks, against a placebo. The goal is to determine if eplontersen effectively reduces serum TTR concentration and remains safe over a prolonged period.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to either eplontersen or placebo in a 3:1 ratio. It starts with a 24-week double-blind phase, followed by an 80-week open-label phase where all participants receive eplontersen. This setup helps ensure unbiased results while assessing long-term safety.

Key dates for the EPIC-ATTR study include its start on December 1, 2023, with primary completion expected in 2025. The study’s last update was submitted on August 14, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the cardiovascular treatment market. The focus on a niche market like transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy could also differentiate AstraZeneca from its peers.

The EPIC-ATTR study is currently ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

