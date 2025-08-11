AstraZeneca’s DESTINY-Lung03: A Promising Phase Ib Study in NSCLC

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, is conducting a Phase Ib study titled ‘DESTINY-Lung03’ to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (T-DXd) combined with immunotherapy agents, with or without chemotherapy, in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2+ non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This study aims to identify effective first-line treatment options for this patient group.

The study tests various combinations of T-DXd with drugs like Durvalumab, Volrustomig, and Rilvegostomig, with or without chemotherapy agents such as Carboplatin and Cisplatin. These interventions are designed to enhance treatment efficacy and safety for HER2-overexpressing NSCLC patients.

The study follows a randomized, open-label design with a parallel intervention model. It focuses on treatment as the primary purpose, with no masking involved, to assess the best combination therapy for treatment-naïve patients.

The study began on March 9, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on August 8, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and adjustments in the study phases.

This clinical study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s market position by potentially offering a new treatment avenue for NSCLC, influencing investor sentiment positively. It positions AstraZeneca competitively in the oncology market, especially against other companies focusing on HER2-targeted therapies.

The DESTINY-Lung03 study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

