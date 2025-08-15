AstraZeneca’s DAISY Study: A New Hope for Systemic Sclerosis Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca has initiated a Phase III clinical study titled ‘Determine Effectiveness of Anifrolumab In SYstemic Sclerosis (DAISY)’ to assess the safety and efficacy of anifrolumab in treating systemic sclerosis. This study aims to provide a new therapeutic option for patients with this rare autoimmune disease, which currently has limited treatment options.

The intervention being tested is anifrolumab, administered subcutaneously. Anifrolumab is designed to modulate the immune response, potentially reducing the symptoms and progression of systemic sclerosis.

The study is designed as a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either anifrolumab or a placebo for 52 weeks, followed by an open-label period where all participants receive anifrolumab. The study employs a quadruple masking approach during the initial phase to ensure unbiased results.

The study began on November 8, 2023, with an estimated completion date in August 2025. These dates are crucial for investors as they indicate the timeline for potential market entry and regulatory milestones.

This study’s progress could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance by enhancing its portfolio with a novel treatment for systemic sclerosis. Positive outcomes may boost investor confidence and position AstraZeneca favorably against competitors in the autoimmune treatment market.

The DAISY study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

