AstraZeneca’s CAR-T Therapy Study for Liver Cancer: Key Insights for Investors

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase I/II study titled ‘ATHENA’ to evaluate the safety, cellular kinetics, and efficacy of AZD5851, a CAR-T therapy targeting GPC3, in adults with advanced/recurrent hepatocellular carcinoma. This study is significant as it addresses a critical need for effective treatments in patients who have not responded to prior therapies.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests AZD5851, a biological intervention designed as a CAR-T cell therapy. It aims to target and treat GPC3-positive hepatocellular carcinoma, offering a novel approach to combat this aggressive cancer type.

Study Design: This is an open-label, single-group study focusing on treatment. Participants will receive AZD5851 following lymphodepleting chemotherapy. The study does not use masking, allowing for direct observation of treatment effects.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 14, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

Market Implications: The advancement of AZD5851 could positively impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance by enhancing its oncology portfolio. Investors may view this as a strategic move to strengthen the company’s position in the competitive cancer therapy market, potentially influencing investor sentiment favorably.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

