AstraZeneca’s CAPItello-292 Study: A New Hope for Advanced Breast Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AstraZeneca is conducting a study titled ‘A Phase Ib/III, Open-label, Randomised Study of Capivasertib Plus CDK4/6 Inhibitors and Fulvestrant Versus CDK4/6 Inhibitors and Fulvestrant in Hormone Receptor-Positive and Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2-Negative Locally Advanced, Unresectable or Metastatic Breast Cancer (CAPItello-292)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of combining capivasertib with CDK4/6 inhibitors and fulvestrant in treating advanced HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

The intervention involves testing the combination of capivasertib, a targeted therapy, with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib, ribociclib, or abemaciclib) and fulvestrant, an estrogen receptor antagonist. This combination is intended to improve treatment outcomes for patients with advanced breast cancer.

The study is interventional, with a randomized allocation and parallel intervention model. It is open-label, meaning both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the best dosage and efficacy of the drug combination.

The study began on May 10, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated completion dates have not been specified, but the last update was submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of the treatment.

This study update could positively impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to advancing cancer treatment. Successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and position AstraZeneca favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue