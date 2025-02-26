AstraZeneca’s Camizestrant Shows Promising Results in Advanced Breast Cancer Trial

AstraZeneca ( (GB:AZN) ) has shared an update.

AstraZeneca announced positive interim results from the SERENA-6 Phase III trial, where its drug camizestrant, combined with CDK4/6 inhibitors, showed significant improvement in progression-free survival for patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer with emergent ESR1 mutations. This marks the first time a next-generation oral SERD has demonstrated such benefits in the first-line setting, potentially shifting clinical practice and offering a new standard-of-care for these patients. The trial’s design, using ctDNA to guide treatment switches, highlights a novel approach in managing endocrine resistance, with implications for future breast cancer therapies.

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines, particularly for the treatment of diseases in oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory areas. The company is actively involved in breast cancer research and has a comprehensive portfolio of approved and investigational drugs aimed at improving patient outcomes.

YTD Price Performance: 14.09%

Average Trading Volume: 2,554,414

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £182.5B

