AstraZeneca’s BGF Study: Real-world Insights into COPD Treatment

AstraZeneca has announced an update on its ongoing clinical study titled ‘Pooled Analysis of Multi-country, Open-label Single-arm, Non-interventional, Multi-center, Cohort Studies of Real-world Outcomes in New Users of Budesonide/Glycopyrronium/Formoterol (BGF) in Routine Care Setting.’ The study aims to analyze real-world outcomes in patients initiating BGF therapy, a combination treatment for moderate to severe COPD, across multiple countries.

The intervention being tested is Budesonide/glycopyrrolate/formoterol fumarate (BGF), a triple fixed-dose combination drug designed for adults with COPD who have not responded adequately to other treatments. This drug combines an inhaled corticosteroid, a long-acting beta-agonist, and a long-acting muscarinic antagonist.

The study is observational in nature, employing a cohort model with a retrospective time perspective. It does not involve any allocation or masking, focusing instead on real-world data collection from new BGF users.

The study began on April 17, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The most recent update was submitted on August 14, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

This study update could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in its COPD treatment portfolio. The results may also impact market dynamics, especially in comparison to competitors in the respiratory treatment sector.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

