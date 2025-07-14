AstraZeneca’s Baxdrostat Shows Promising Results in Hypertension Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AstraZeneca ( (GB:AZN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AstraZeneca announced positive results from its BaxHTN Phase III trial, where its drug Baxdrostat significantly reduced systolic blood pressure in patients with uncontrolled or treatment-resistant hypertension. This breakthrough offers a potential new treatment approach targeting aldosterone dysregulation, addressing a critical unmet need in hypertension management and potentially enhancing AstraZeneca’s position in the cardiovascular market.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AZN) stock is a Buy with a £20000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AstraZeneca stock, see the GB:AZN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AZN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AZN is a Outperform.

AstraZeneca’s robust financial performance, positive earnings call outcomes, and strategic corporate events are significant strengths, contributing to a strong overall stock score. Technical analysis presents some short-term caution, while valuation indicates a moderately high pricing level.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AZN stock, click here.

More about AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, UK, focusing on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in areas such as Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Its innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 2,277,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £162B

For an in-depth examination of AZN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue