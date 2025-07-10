AstraZeneca’s AZD8965 Study: Key Insights for Investors

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase I clinical study titled ‘A Phase I Randomized, Single-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of AZD8965 Following Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Administration to Healthy Participants.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of the drug AZD8965 in healthy participants, including Japanese and Chinese individuals, and to assess the effect of food on the drug’s pharmacokinetics.

The intervention being tested is AZD8965, an orally administered drug. The study involves administering both single and multiple ascending doses of AZD8965, as well as a placebo, to assess its effects.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different groups. It follows a sequential intervention model with double masking, meaning both participants and care providers are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on August 2, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential data release.

This study update could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence if results indicate positive safety and tolerability profiles for AZD8965. In the competitive pharmaceutical industry, such developments are closely watched by investors for potential market advantages.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

