AstraZeneca’s ASTER Study: Real-World Insights into Anifrolumab for SLE

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), Parexel International ((PRXL)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Parexel, is conducting the ASTER study to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of Anifrolumab among patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). The study aims to gather data on the clinical benefits and quality of life improvements for SLE patients receiving Anifrolumab, providing valuable insights for healthcare providers and stakeholders.

Anifrolumab, the intervention in this study, is a treatment designed to improve outcomes for SLE patients by targeting specific immune pathways. The study will assess its effectiveness in routine clinical settings.

The ASTER study is observational, involving a prospective cohort model. It collects data from patients who start Anifrolumab treatment, with follow-up extending until study completion or patient withdrawal. This design allows for comprehensive data collection on treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes.

The study began on February 27, 2023, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on July 22, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The update on the ASTER study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by demonstrating the potential of Anifrolumab in improving SLE treatment. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position AstraZeneca favorably against competitors in the SLE treatment market.

The ASTER study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue