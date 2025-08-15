AstraZeneca’s AQUALIS Study: Enhancing Quality of Life for CLL Patients

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca’s latest study, titled ‘AQUALIS: Quality of Life of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treated With Acalabrutinib in France,’ aims to evaluate the real-world quality of life (QoL) of patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) treated with acalabrutinib. This retrospective observational study leverages data from the PLATON database to assess QoL from treatment initiation up to 12 months, providing insights into patient experiences outside of clinical trials.

The study focuses on acalabrutinib, a selective BTK inhibitor used as a first or second-line treatment for CLL. Known for its favorable safety profile and oral administration, acalabrutinib offers a promising alternative to traditional chemo-immunotherapies, potentially enhancing patient QoL by allowing them to maintain normal daily activities.

Designed as a cohort study with a retrospective time perspective, the AQUALIS study does not involve any new interventions but instead analyzes existing data from the PLATON cohort. This approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of patient QoL without additional burdens on participants.

The study began on April 28, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on August 14, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in data collection and analysis.

For investors, this study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by demonstrating the real-world effectiveness and patient satisfaction with acalabrutinib, potentially boosting investor confidence. As the pharmaceutical industry increasingly values patient-centric outcomes, AstraZeneca’s focus on QoL could set it apart from competitors.

The AQUALIS study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

